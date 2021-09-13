2 children survive Clay County crash that killed 32-year-old driver

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Two children, ages 9 and 11, were not seriously injured in a dramatic single-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 23 near Argyle Forest Boulevard.

The children were riding in an SUV driven by a 32-year-old man when, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle left the road and lost control of the vehicle.

The SUV overturned, hitting a light pole before it came to a stop on an embankment. The driver was ejected during the crash.

All occupants of the vehicle were taken to Orange Park Medical Center, but the driver didn’t survive his injuries.

FHP does not release the relationships or identities of crash victims. No further information was immediately available to be released.