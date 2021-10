JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 19-year-old was not in a crosswalk when he ran across Normandy Boulevard at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday and was hit by a sport utility vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The SUV was driving west near Normandy Village when the SUV driven by a 36-year-old Jacksonville man struck the teenager, who the FHP report indicated was from Orlando.

The pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries.