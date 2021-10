PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Two drivers were killed early Monday morning when a van southbound on State Road A1A in South Ponte Vedra Beach crossed into the northbound lane and struck an oncoming SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 1:30 a.m. Both drivers died at the scene.

Troopers said the driver of the Ford Transit van was a 42-year-old man from Massillon, Ohio, and the Honda Element was driven by a 29-year-old man from Atlantic Beach.