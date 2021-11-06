Woman killed in head-on crash on U.S. 17 in Green Cove Springs

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 35-year-old woman was killed Saturday morning when the car she was riding in was hit by another vehicle, pushing it into on-coming traffic that resulted in a head-on collision, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported about 6 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 17, a half-mile north of JP Hall Road in Green Cove Springs.

According to the FHP report, a car headed south on U.S. 17 collided with a car next to it, sending that vehicle across the median, where it collided head on with a pick-up truck headed north.

The impact pushed the pick-up into a collision with a tractor-trailer that was also headed north.

The 28-year-old driver of the car involved in the head-on collision suffered critical injuries and his 35-year-old female passenger died, troopers said. The driver was wearing a seat belt, and the passenger was not, according to the report.

The 46-year-old driver of the pick-up truck also suffered critical injuries in the head-on collision. A passenger riding with him was not injured. Both were wearing seat belts, troopers said.

The driver of the semi and the driver of the car that initiated the crash were not injured, according to the report. They were also wearing seat belts, the report showed.

The Florida Highway Patrol does not release the names of those involved in crashes.