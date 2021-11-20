5-year-old boy among 2 killed in crash on I-295 at Dunn Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 37-year-old driver and a 5-year-old boy died in a crash Friday night on I-295 southbound near Dunn Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said two vehicles, a white Ford SUV and a red Mazda sedan, were involved in the crash.

According to the FHP report, around 9:30 p.m., both vehicles were headed south on I-295 south of Dunn Avenue when the SUV collided with the left side of the Mazda, then traveled on to the west shoulder of the highway and across the grass before hitting a large tree with its left side.

The driver and the boy died at the scene. A 31-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy in the car suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the sedan had no injuries, troopers said.

According to the report, it’s unclear if the female passenger was wearing a seat belt, but all others involved in the crash were using seat belts or child restraints.