All eastbound lanes blocked on 103rd Street due to crash with pedestrian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All eastbound lanes of 103rd Street at Playpen Drive are shut down after a person was hit by a vehicle. The crash happened just before 8 Sunday night.

Expect delays in the area. Drivers can consider Normandy Boulevard, Old Middleburg Road North, and Shindler Drive for an alternate route depending on the direction of travel.

A spokesperson for Jacksonville Fire Rescue said one person was taken to the hospital. It’s not clear what their condition is.

News4JAX is working to learn if the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene. Check back for updates.