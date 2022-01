Philips Highway closed because of suspicious package investigation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An investigation over a suspicious package that led to a building evacuation Thursday morning caused Philips Highway to be closed in both directions near Shad Road.

A witness said an office and retail building at 9446 Philips Highway was evacuated.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was called to the scene.

Detours are Sunbeam Road on the north end and I-95 on the south end, JSO said.

Seek alternate routes if in the area.