FHP: Deadly crash involving semi on I-295 SB at Blanding Boulevard

A semi and another vehicle were involved in a deadly crash Thursday morning on the interstate.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person was killed Thursday morning when a tractor-trailer and another vehicle collided on I-295 Southbound at Blanding Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash left all southbound lanes blocked just north of Blanding Boulevard.

Drivers were encouraged to seek alternate routes.

News4JAX has a crew headed to the area and more information will be provided as we receive it.

Duval County Fatal Crash. I-295 Southbound at Blanding Blvd. Vehicle vs. Tractor Trailer. One confirmed deceased on scene. All southbound lanes are blocked. Please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/sK1eruFw8f — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) February 10, 2022

Orange Park police indicated the traffic backup was spilling over onto U.S. 17 Thursday morning.