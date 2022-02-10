55º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

FHP: Deadly crash involving semi on I-295 SB at Blanding Boulevard

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

Tags: Traffic
A semi and another vehicle were involved in a deadly crash Thursday morning on the interstate. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person was killed Thursday morning when a tractor-trailer and another vehicle collided on I-295 Southbound at Blanding Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash left all southbound lanes blocked just north of Blanding Boulevard.

Drivers were encouraged to seek alternate routes.

News4JAX has a crew headed to the area and more information will be provided as we receive it.

Orange Park police indicated the traffic backup was spilling over onto U.S. 17 Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Morning Show reporter

email

facebook

twitter