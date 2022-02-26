Expect major backups on Buckman Bridge this weekend with construction lane closures

Buckman Bridge backup on Saturday because of construction lane closures.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Drivers headed across the Buckman Bridge from the Orange Park side to Mandarin were met with major backups Saturday as multiple lanes were closed for crews working on routine construction.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the multi-lane closures on the I-295 West Beltway over the Buckman Bridge will last from Friday night through Monday morning as crews rehabilitate and improve portions of the bridge.

The work is being conducted as part of the Buckman Bridge safety and signage project, the department said.

The three inside lanes of southbound I-295 will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday.

The closures are necessary for the safety of both construction crews and drivers, FDOT said.

Additional triple lane closures are expected in the coming weekends for this work.

Motorists traveling on I-295 and in the vicinity should expect delays and plan ahead.

Go to https://fl511.com/ for real-time traffic updates.