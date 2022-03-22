Overturned semi, fuel spill shuts down I-10 WB near Chaffee Road for hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A semi overturned on I-10 westbound just before Chaffee Road, causing a fuel leak that shut down the interstate for hours Tuesday morning during rush hour as the Hazmat team was called to clean up the spill and crews worked to get the semi back upright.

The crash was first reported by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue about 5:45 a.m.

Crews are responding to a traffic accident on I-10 westbound just before Chaffee rd involving multiple injuries and an over turned semi with a fuel leak…multiple units are enroute including the hazmat team…expect delays in the area. @FHPJacksonville — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) March 22, 2022

Three people were taken to the hospital from the scene but it’s believed their injuries were not life-threatening.

JFRD said just after 7 a.m. that crews had gotten the fuel spill under control and would be leaving the scene. Around 8 a.m., crews were able to get the semi back upright so it could be removed from the scene and lanes could be reopened.

One lane reopened around 9 a.m., allowing the parking lot of vehicles that had been stranded for hours to finally begin slowly passing the scene.

JSO said just before 7 a.m. that lanes were closed eastbound also at Hammond Boulevard and drivers were being redirected onto Hammond. It appeared on traffic cameras that some vehicles were still getting through eastbound, but several lanes were blocked because of a separate crash.

Later it appeared the lanes had reopened but traffic remained slow eastbound.

An alternate route drivers can take is Hammond Boulevard to Beaver Street, although a crash has also been reported along that route since the detour was begun.

Drivers headed westbound on I-10 can take the I-295 beltway, but there’s also a crash along that route.

Drive carefully!