TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures at SB I-95 over West 5th Street due to repair work

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southbound I-95 over West 5th Street will see multi-lane closures as crews perform bridge maintenance activities related to the bridge deck, according to a news release Tuesday from the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT said that bridge maintenance crews identified cracked concrete on the bridge deck. Multi-lane closures were being set in place immediately as crews begin the repair.

The bridge repair is expected to take place overnight and the lane closures will be removed as soon as the repairs are complete.