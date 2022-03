Gas line break closes Blanding Boulevard in both directions in Middleburg.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A ruptured gas line has closed all northbound and southbound lanes on Blanding Boulevard near the Middleburg Publix, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic is being diverted at the intersection of Everett/Blanding (Southbound), and Blanding/218 (Northbound).

Expect traffic delays, please use caution, and drive safe.