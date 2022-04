Putnam County deputies are asking for the public’s help to track down a woman wanted in connection with a deadly crash in 2018.

Deputies said Jodi Cox Williams, 44, of Palatka had her bond revoked in the case in which she’s accused of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

Anyone with information as to her location is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of NE Florida at 1-888-277-8477 or download the P3 app. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a reward if leading to an arrest.