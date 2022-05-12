Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck on Roosevelt Boulevard near NAS Jacksonville gate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist died Thursday morning in a crash with a truck on Roosevelt Boulevard near the Naval Air Station Jacksonville commercial gate, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation. It was reported just after 6 a.m.

Images from the scene clearly show the motorcyclist was thrown from the vehicle by the collision and there was major damage to the front driver’s side of the pickup truck.

It’s unclear if the driver of the truck suffered injuries.

News4JAX has a crew at the scene and we will update when more information becomes available.