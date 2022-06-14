93º

All lanes reopen after crash on I-95 at Emerson Street

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

3 southbound lanes of I-95 at Emerson Street are closed due to traffic accident.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All southbound lanes of I-95 at Emerson Street have reopened after a crash around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The lanes reopened around 10 a.m.

