JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash involving a semitruck and a garbage truck brought traffic to a crawl Friday evening on I-10 westbound near Cecil Commerce Parkway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the semi was disabled and parked, waiting for a mechanic. The FHP said the trash truck driver was in serious condition and the passenger was critical. The semitruck driver was not injured.

Click photo below for a live look at the scene