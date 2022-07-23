5K, Sharks, Shrimp: Downtown events could cause traffic woes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With several events happening Saturday night in downtown Jacksonville, including a 5K race, drivers should stay alert for possible detours and traffic backups.

The Jumbo Shrimp jump start the night with a game against the Charlotte Knights at 6:35 p.m. at 121 Financial Park. The Shrimp will take the field as the Jax Red Caps in celebration of Negro League Night.

Next door at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, the Sharks will take on the Carolina Cobras at 7 p.m. for Military Night.

In the heart of downtown, runners will be taking part in the Vestcor Bridge Run, an annual charity 5K that kicks off at 7 p.m. on Water Street by the Prime Osborn Convention Center. The course will loop runners from Adams to Forsyth streets before sending them over the Main Street Bridge and then back across the Acosta Bridge to the finish line on Water Street.

The charity race supports organizations such as Jacksonville Classical Academy, ExcelinEd, UF Health Jacksonville, Jacksonville University, North Florida School of Special Education and MOSH.

It’s unclear which portions of the streets will be closed for the race, if any, or for how long, so drivers may want to avoid the area of the race course downtown.

