Police close Ocean Street for ‘washout,’ reopen road Friday morning

MAYPORT, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office closed a road along A1A in the Mayport area late Thursday evening.

Officials said Ocean Street was closed due to the road collapsing and washout, but when News4JAX arrived Friday morning, we found the road intact.

It appears water on the road had prevented drivers from passing, but the road wasn’t damaged, although the right lane of A1A remained closed.

#JSO has closed Ocean St. at the 4200 block (Mayport Area) due to road collapse and washout. At this time there is no timeline as to when the roadway will become accessible. pic.twitter.com/aHy6SmgyGc — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 30, 2022

After hours of closure, drivers were able to drive in one lane in that area. Until then, the small community had been trapped by the closure.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.