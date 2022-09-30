70º

Police close Ocean Street for ‘washout,’ reopen road Friday morning

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

Tags: Mayport, Traffic
Ocean Street reopened Friday after being underwater Thursday night. (WJXT)

MAYPORT, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office closed a road along A1A in the Mayport area late Thursday evening.

Officials said Ocean Street was closed due to the road collapsing and washout, but when News4JAX arrived Friday morning, we found the road intact.

It appears water on the road had prevented drivers from passing, but the road wasn’t damaged, although the right lane of A1A remained closed.

After hours of closure, drivers were able to drive in one lane in that area. Until then, the small community had been trapped by the closure.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

