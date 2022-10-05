3 students hurt when Duval County school bus collides with box truck on I-95: FHP

Two students were injured in a bus crash on I-95 on Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three Duval County students and two other people were hurt Wednesday morning when a school bus collided with a box truck on Interstate 95 southbound near Eighth Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, a school bus carrying 35 students rear-ended a Penske box truck stopped in traffic in the center lane of southbound I-95.

Troopers said that three students were taken to a hospital with minor issues. They also said both occupants of the box truck were taken to UF Health hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the school bus was issued a careless driving citation, according to FHP.

According to Duval County Public Schools, the school bus was transporting Douglas Anderson School of the Arts students.

The school district said the following message was shared with families of students on that bus route:

“If you are receiving this message, your child rides bus #37. “Unfortunately, the bus was involved in an accident this morning resulting in three students who required medical transport. “We have been in direct contact with all families of those students and are working to ensure these students receive medical attention and care as needed! “If you have not been directly contacted, we have not received a report of injury to your child. “At this time, we have staff on scene to provide support and care for the remaining students as they wait for a backup bus to pick them up and transport them to the school. “I always hate to send you this type of concerning news but it’s important we keep you informed where your child’s safety is concerned. Do not hesitate to contact me at the school if you have any questions about this situation.” Tina Wilson, principal of Dougals Anderson School of the Arts Administration

