3 students hurt when Duval County school bus collides with box truck on I-95: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three Duval County students and two other people were hurt Wednesday morning when a school bus collided with a box truck on Interstate 95 southbound near Eighth Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
According to FHP, a school bus carrying 35 students rear-ended a Penske box truck stopped in traffic in the center lane of southbound I-95.
Troopers said that three students were taken to a hospital with minor issues. They also said both occupants of the box truck were taken to UF Health hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the school bus was issued a careless driving citation, according to FHP.
According to Duval County Public Schools, the school bus was transporting Douglas Anderson School of the Arts students.
Duval County School Bus crash. I-95 southbound at 8th Street. Box truck vs. School Bus. Several occupants transported with minor injuries (including 2 students). Please use caution in area. pic.twitter.com/sA5fbamCAu— FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) October 5, 2022
The school district said the following message was shared with families of students on that bus route:
