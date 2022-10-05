73º

3 students hurt when Duval County school bus collides with box truck on I-95: FHP

DCPS says the school bus was transporting Douglas Anderson School of the Arts students

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three Duval County students and two other people were hurt Wednesday morning when a school bus collided with a box truck on Interstate 95 southbound near Eighth Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, a school bus carrying 35 students rear-ended a Penske box truck stopped in traffic in the center lane of southbound I-95.

Troopers said that three students were taken to a hospital with minor issues. They also said both occupants of the box truck were taken to UF Health hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the school bus was issued a careless driving citation, according to FHP.

According to Duval County Public Schools, the school bus was transporting Douglas Anderson School of the Arts students.

The school district said the following message was shared with families of students on that bus route:

