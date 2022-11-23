18-year-old critically injured crossing Blanding Boulevard, FHP says

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – An 18-year-old was critically injured early Wednesday morning when he was hit by a van while crossing Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the van was headed north on Blanding Boulevard when it hit the man, who was crossing Blanding near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue.

The report said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 70-year-old driver of the van, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured, troopers said.

The crash is still under investigation.