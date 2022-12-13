62º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Motorcyclist dies after hitting guardrail, falling off overpass; on-ramp to Hart Expressway shut down

Emerson entrance to Hart Expwy will reopen around 6 p.m.

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Emerson flyover, Hart Bridge
Emerson flyover to the Hart Bridge will close for 5 hours Tuesday after crash (News4JAX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Emerson flyover to the Hart Bridge closed Tuesday evening after a motorcyclist struck a guardrail and fell off the overpass onto the ground below, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the motorcyclist, an adult man in his 30s, was traveling northbound on the entrance ramp to the Hart Expressway from Emerson Street when he lost control and struck the guardrail. The impact caused him to fly off his “sport bike-style” motorcycle.

JSO said he was transported to the hospital and died of his injuries. No other vehicles were involved.

This marks the 162nd traffic fatality — 38 involving a motorcyclist — in Duval County this year.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is investigating. JSO said the man was wearing a helmet.

The Emerson entrance to the Hart Expressway is expected to reopen after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

email

twitter

instagram