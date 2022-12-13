Motorcyclist dies after hitting guardrail, falling off overpass; on-ramp to Hart Expressway shut down

Emerson flyover to the Hart Bridge will close for 5 hours Tuesday after crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Emerson flyover to the Hart Bridge closed Tuesday evening after a motorcyclist struck a guardrail and fell off the overpass onto the ground below, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the motorcyclist, an adult man in his 30s, was traveling northbound on the entrance ramp to the Hart Expressway from Emerson Street when he lost control and struck the guardrail. The impact caused him to fly off his “sport bike-style” motorcycle.

JSO said he was transported to the hospital and died of his injuries. No other vehicles were involved.

This marks the 162nd traffic fatality — 38 involving a motorcyclist — in Duval County this year.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is investigating. JSO said the man was wearing a helmet.

The Emerson entrance to the Hart Expressway is expected to reopen after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.