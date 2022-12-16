Traffic Alert: Northbound lanes of I-295 near Monument Road reopen after dump truck crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All northbound lanes of Interstate 295 near Monument Road were closed after a wrong-way dump truck crash Friday afternoon.

As of 1 p.m., the dump truck was cleared from the road and lanes were reopened, but backups were still lingering.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, just before 11 a.m., a dump truck heading south crashed and crossed over the median into northbound lanes.

The Department of Transportation video showed traffic backed up for miles. Drivers were rerouted to Monument Road.

Drivers should seek alternative routes and avoid the area.

No other immediate details were provided regarding the cause of the crash.