JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash Monday evening on Atlantic Boulevard closed three westbound lanes at Arlington Expressway.

A red Porsche could be seen on its side near the sign for the Regency Square Mall.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle overturned and struck a JEA pole. Two turn lanes will be used for the flow of traffic, JSO said.

At 5 p.m. Monday, JSO said the westbound lanes could remain closed from 12 to 24 hours for the repairs.