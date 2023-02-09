Teen hit at bus stop, seriously injured on County Road 218 in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A teen was struck at a bus stop just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning on County Road 218 in Middleburg, officials said.

The crash was reported near Melanie Lane, which is southeast of Wilkinson Elementary School and Wilkinson Jr. High School.

The teen, who is “high-school aged,” was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and was last reported in stable condition. The teen’s exact age was not released.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a truck was yielding to a bus that was approaching a bus stop with its caution lights on and the teen crossed in front of the truck and was struck.