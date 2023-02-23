2 north, southbound lanes on Dames Point Bridge to close this weekend for inspection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two north and southbound lanes of Interstate 295 on the Dames Point Bridge will be closing this weekend for the Florida Department of Transportation’s routine bridge inspection.

The double-lane closure will began as follows and only one lane will be open at the time:

Two southbound lanes on I-295 will be closed on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Two northbound lanes on I-295 will be closed on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FDOT said the double lanes closures are necessary to keep maintenance crews and drivers safe as officials use heavy equipment to perform the inspection.

Driver are encouraged to plan ahead for travel commutes.