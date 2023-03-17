Woman killed in head-on crash with semi on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was killed early Friday morning in a head-on crash with a semi truck on US 17 on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP report said the 58-year-old woman from Yulee was driving south on US 17 (North Main Street) south of Yellow Bluff Road near Tisonia Road when for unknown reasons her SUV drifted into the northbound lane.

The report said a 35-year-old woman from Bainbridge, Georgia, was driving a semi truck tractor north on US 17 just after 4:30 a.m. and was unable to avoid the oncoming SUV.

The SUV driver was killed in the head-on collision. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

The driver of the semi was not injured. The report said she was wearing a seat belt.