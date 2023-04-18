Driver charged after seriously injuring 13-year-old bicyclist in Nassau County, FHP says

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old driver was arrested and charged with driving without a license and causing serious injury with a vehicle after he hit a teenager on a bicycle Monday afternoon in Fernandina Beach, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to his arrest report, Mason Wright, of Jacksonville, admitted to troopers at the scene that he did not have a valid license when he fell asleep at the wheel, swerved into oncoming traffic and struck a 13-year-old bicyclist in the crosswalk on First Coast Highway (A1A).

He told the trooper that he woke up when he hit the teen, who suffered a long bone fracture in the collision.

Two witnesses also reported seeing Wright hit the bicyclist.

According to the arrest report, Wright’s license was twice canceled and twice suspended indefinitely since Nov. 8, 2021. One suspension was for failing to appear in court and the other was for failing to pay a traffic fine.