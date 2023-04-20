2 killed in wrong-way crash on A1A in St. Johns County

Two 29-year-old Jacksonville men were killed Thursday morning in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Ponte Vedra Boulevard (A1A) north of Guana River Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the crash report, the men were in a car headed south on A1A when for unknown reasons they crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic and hit a pick-up truck head-on.

The 57-year-old man from St. Augustine who was driving that truck suffered minor injuries.

The impact of the head-on collision sent the car spinning out and it was hit on the right side by an SUV that had been traveling south on A1A behind the truck.

The 28-year-old woman from St. Augustine who was driving the SUV suffered serious injuries.

The driver and passenger in the car both died at the scene.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.