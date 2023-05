JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office police cruiser was involved in a crash Monday morning on Atlantic Boulevard at Century 21 Drive.

The crash shut down the westbound lanes of Atlantic Boulevard at the intersection, and traffic was detoured around the site.

Images from Sky4 showed the cruiser and at least one other vehicle were involved in the crash, and the cruiser hit a traffic light pole.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue said no injuries were reported in the crash.