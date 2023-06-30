Planning a road trip in your electric vehicle? This new tool can help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Drivers using an electric vehicle will have a new tool to help them get around during what AAA is predicting will be a record travel weekend.

It’s an interactive road-trip planning tool from Florida Power & Light called EV Expressway that helps you find hundreds of fast charging stations along major roadways across the state.

To access the site, just go to EVExpressway.com and scroll down to plot your own trip.

Type in your route start and end points and you will see the charging station stop points along the way. For addresses, tap the blue icons, and you will also see what type of charging station it is.

No matter what type of vehicle you drive, AAA is urging drivers to do safety checks before you head out on a long trip.

The three most common issues people have on road trips are flat tires, dead batteries and lockouts, so it always helps to check and bring a second key.

Also keep in mind, AAA is offering its free Tow to Go service for impaired drivers this weekend for emergencies only. AAA will dispatch a tow truck to take a driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. Just call TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246 for a ride.