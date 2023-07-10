75º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Man walking on I-95 in St. Johns County hit, killed by semi: FHP

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tags: Traffic, St. Johns County
(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A man walking on I-95 southbound was hit by a semi near State Road 16 just before 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, whose age was not released, suffered fatal injuries.

The 37-year-old man driving the tractor-trailer and a 25-year-old male passenger in the semi were not injured, FHP said. The driver was wearing a seat belt. The passenger was not.

The crash shut down all lanes of I-95 south for some time Monday morning, forcing drivers to exit onto State Road 16 while troopers investigated the crash.

The lanes have since reopened.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

email