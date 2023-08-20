Man killed after crashing into disabled vehicle on I-95 near Bowden Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 26-year-old driver died Sunday morning after crashing into an unoccupied disabled vehicle on Interstate 95 near the Bowden Road exit, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said around 10 a.m., the driver of a sedan was traveling north on I-95 when he made an abrupt lane change toward the Bowden Road exit and lost control of the vehicle.

The driver traveled across the ramp and onto the shoulder then collided with the disabled sports utility vehicle that was parked on the shoulder, FHP said.

FHP said no one was inside the SUV at the time of the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital, where he died.

As of 2 p.m., the off-ramp for exit 345 was still closed.