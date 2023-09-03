Man dies in single-car accident after crashing into tree in Spring Park: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver is dead after crashing into a tree Saturday evening on Spring Park Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO a man was headed north on Spring Park Road near Walton Street in a Chevrolet pick-up truck when he crossed over the southbound lanes and hit a tree around 6:30 p.m.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to switch lanes, but JSO said it is considering speed as a factor in the investigation.

Medics arrived at the scene and took the man to the hospital, where he died. No one else was in the vehicle.

This makes the 126th traffic fatality in Duval County.

Spring Park Road will remain blocked for about an additional two hours, according to JSO.