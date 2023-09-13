Driver dies when van crashes through fence, hangar at Herlong Regional Airport: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver was killed Tuesday when his van crashed through the perimeter fence and a hangar at Herlong Regional Airport, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP report said the Toyota Sienna was headed east on Normandy Boulevard, approaching the intersection at Herlong Road, when for unknown reasons the driver veered ono the grass shoulder.

Troopers said the van continued through the perimeter fence of Herlong Regional Airport, then struck the hangar bay and ended up inside the hangar.

The driver, whose age was not released, died at the scene.

According to the report, he was wearing a seat belt.

Troopers said it’s unclear when the crash actually happened because it was reported later -- around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.