Woman hit, killed walking on US 301 in Bradford County: FHP

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A 41-year-old woman died Monday night when she was hit by a van while walking down U.S. 301 in Bradford County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the woman, who is from Clearwater, was walking north on U.S. 301 in the right lane when a van headed north on U.S. 301 hit her north of NE 193rd Street.

According to the FHP report, the crash was reported around 8 p.m. and the driver couldn’t see the woman walking “due to night conditions.”

The woman died at the scene.

The 44-year-old Jacksonville man driving the van was not injured. The report said he was wearing a seat belt.