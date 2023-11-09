Woman struck by 2 cars in deadly hit-and-run near Edgewood Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman in her mid-60s was hit by two cars late Wednesday night on Avenue B, two blocks south of Edgewood Avenue, police said.

Both cars sped away from the scene, headed west on Edgewood Avenue.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the crash, which was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday near Carter G. Woodson Elementary School, involved a dark-colored SUV and a white Chevrolet sedan, possibly an Aveo.

The woman died at the scene, marking the 160th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

According to data from the Florida Department of Transportation, the area has a notable percentage of homes that don’t have access to a vehicle.

FDOT maps show that in the Royal Terrace area on the east side of Avenue B, south of Edgewood Avenue, 29% of households (471 homes) don’t have access to a vehicle, and in the Magnolia Gardens area on the west side of Avenue B, more than 19% of households (275 homes) don’t have access to a vehicle.

Florida Department of Transportation map showing households without a vehicle and pedestrian and bicycle crashes. (WJXT)

Those numbers increase the likelihood that residents in the area will be using sidewalks or possibly walking across streets to get around. The number of pedestrian (red dots) and bicycle crashes (yellow dots) in the area are also reflected on the map.

Anyone with information about Wednesday night’s crash or either vehicle involved is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or contact Crimestoppers at 866-845-TIPS, and you might be eligible to receive a cash reward.