Two St. Augustine men dead in Putnam County ATV Crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - 2 people are dead after a 2-vehicle crash late Saturday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck and an ATV were traveling southbound on County Road 309, approaching the intersection at Browns Fish Camp Road.

When the pickup truck went to make a right turn on Browns Fish Camp Road, it missed the turn. As the truck slowed down, the ATV was unable to stop/slow in time.

The ATV then struck the rear of the pickup truck, which ejected both the driver and passenger from the vehicle. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.