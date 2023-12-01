64º
Pedestrian hit, killed on US 1 in Dinsmore area, FHP says

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 61-year-old Jacksonville man died Thursday evening when he was hit by a car while crossing U.S. 1 in the Dinsmore area, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the crash report, a 56-year-old driver was headed north on U.S. 1 (New Kings Road) just after 6 p.m. when he changed lanes to pass a bicyclist. As he switched back to the outside lane, he struck the pedestrian who had just stepped onto U.S. 1 at Bowie Road.

Troopers said the pedestrian was wearing non-reflective clothing.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt, remained at the scene of the crash.

