1 killed, 2 injured when teens crash into tree Oakleaf Village Parkway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One teenager died and two others are hurt when a car slammed into a tree Monday afternoon on Oakleaf Village Parkway.

Witnesses told Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigators that the boys, students at Oakleaf High School, were speeding and possibly racing two other vehicles when the car left the travel lanes and hit a tree in the median.

Sky 4 video from over the scene about 2:30 p.m. and a photo from a viewer show tree appeared to come down on the car.

Jacksonville Fire-Rescue said all three victims were taken to Orange Park Medical Center where one died and the other two were in serious condition.

Oakleaf Village Parkway at Merchants Way remained closed at 4:30 p.m. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

