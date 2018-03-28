7-vehicle crash snarls morning traffic on Buckman Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A crash involving 7 vehicles on the Buckman Bridge brought southbound traffic on I-295 to a halt Wednesday morning.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were dispatched to the scene around 8:30 a.m. There were injuries in the crash, though it's unclear how severe they were.

Sky4 flew over the scene as tow trucks were taking away wrecked cars. At one point, all southbound lanes were closed.

All lanes reopened by 10:30 a.m.

