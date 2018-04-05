8 hurt in rollover wreck on Butler Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters said three people were ejected and eight people were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rollover crash off the side of J. Turner Butler Boulevard westbound, just before Southside Boulevard.

A Cadillac Escalade left JTB struck a light pole and rolled about 1:45 p.m., according to Jacksonville Fire-Rescue and other News4Jax sources.

Photo by Destiny McKeiver

JFRD said six of the people injured are children and three of the patients transported to hospitals were critically injured.

Firefighters said three women stopped and helped the victims until rescue personnel arrived.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Great teamwork by crews on this scene....and a big thanks to the three selfless women who stopped and rendered aide til crews arrived....so sorry not to get your names, but your help is much appreciated! pic.twitter.com/ZCQkCdDjBo — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) April 5, 2018

