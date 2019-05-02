Abandoned car found in Clay County retention pond

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - An abandoned car was found in a retention pond Thursday morning off Henley Road in Clay County, according to firefighters.

The car was found about 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of Henley and Branscomb roads

Only one car was involved in the crash, and the car was empty when firefighters arrived at the scene, Assistant Chief David Motes said.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is now handling the investigation and is looking for the driver.

No other information was available Thursday morning.

