At least 1 injured in crash blocking US 301 near Maxville

At least one person was injured in a crash Thursday night just north of Maxville, authorities said.

It happened about 9:15 p.m. on U.S. 301, between Interstate 10 and Maxville-Macclenny Road.

At last check, all lanes of U.S. 301 were shut down.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, multiple vehicles were involved and serious injuries were reported.

Live, interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.