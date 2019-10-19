Police: Man dies after truck strikes pole near Regency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man died after a single-vehicle crash Friday night near the Regency area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. on Bradley Road near Southside Boulevard.

Police said a truck struck a metal JEA pole and a man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man, who was described as being about 50 years old, died at the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

