Man in life-threatening condition after head-on crash on Herlong Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people were injured in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon near Herlong Recreational Airport, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

A white SUV and a dark-colored SUV collided head-on about 4:30 p.m. on Herlong Road near Normandy Boulevard, police said.

The man driving the dark-colored SUV was taken to an area hospital, where he was in life-threatening condition at last check, police said.

According to police, the woman driving the white SUV was also taken to a hospital, where she was reportedly in stable condition.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

