I-295 southbound at Buckman Bridge blocked by fiery crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All southbound lanes of Interstate 295 just before the Buckman Bridge were briefly blocked Monday morning by a fiery crash, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Firefighters say a semi-truck and van were involved in a wreck between Roosevelt Boulevard and the bridge that caused both vehicles to catch on fire. Multiple injuries were reported, but JFRD said they don't appear to be serious.

Northbound traffic was also backed up as one lane was closed by emergency vehicles.

Drivers should plan for heavy delays and long detours until lanes reopen. One alternate route would be traveling northbound on Roosevelt Boulevard (US-17) to I-10. Another option would be traveling southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard (US-17) to Green Cove Springs and using the Shands Bridge to cross the river.

