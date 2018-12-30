Central Florida deputy killed in head-on crash

A Lake County detention deputy was killed and another man was seriously injured Saturday morning in a head-on collision, according to the Florida Highway Patrol officials.

Deputy Herbert “Bert” Cole, 40, was driving north on County Road 439 about 6:45 a.m. Saturday and the driver of the other car, Tyler Cassell, 18, was driving south.

Troopers said Cassell veered into the northbound lanes and his pickup truck struck Cole’s car head-on, causing Cole to be thrown from his vehicle, which then caught fire.

Cole died at the scene and Cassell was flown to an area hospital with critical injuries.

WKMG-TV said the Lake County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Saturday afternoon:

“It is with great sadness that we report the tragic passing of detention deputy Herbert ‘Bert’ Cole. He was on his way home this morning when a motorist crossed the center line, striking Cole’s vehicle. Cole was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The crash remains under investigation by the FHP and charges are pending.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Lake County Sheriff Office’s Detention Deputy Herbert “Bert” Cole, who was fatally killed by an oncoming motorist following his shift last night. We offers our condolences to the Cole family and the women and men of the LCSO. — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) December 29, 2018

