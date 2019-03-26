Crash blocks southbound lanes of Blanding Blvd. at College Dr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A crash Monday night blocked southbound lanes of Blanding Boulevard near the intersection of College Drive, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

A tweet from the Sheriff's Office said deputies are assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with the crash. Drivers were told to expect delays in the area.

The intersection where the crash occurred ranked 10th on the News4Jax I-TEAM's list of most dangerous intersections in Northeast Florida, tying the intersection of Baymeadows Road and Philips Highway with 30 reported crashes in 2016.

According to the I-TEAM study, Blanding Boulevard and Wells Road was the most dangerous intersection in Northeast Florida with 63 reported crashes in 2016.

Live, interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.