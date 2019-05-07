JFRD: Road Ranger vehicle involved in crash on I-95 near Pecan Park Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida Department of Transportation Road Ranger vehicle was involved in a crash that shut down southbound lanes of Interstate 95 on the Northside, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

It happened about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near Pecan Park Road.

According to JFRD, two people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. It's uncertain whether one of them was the Road Ranger.

An FDOT traffic camera appeared to show one vehicle overturned on its side. It's unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

As of 3:45 p.m., the left and center southbound lanes of I-95 were open.

