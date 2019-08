JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A crash blocked westbound lanes on J. Turner Butler Boulevard on Thursday evening near the I-295 on ramp.

It's unclear how many cars were involved or if anyone was injured. Around 7 p.m., there was a large traffic backup on Butler Boulevard.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.